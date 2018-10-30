Slavia return to top of table with win over Dukla

Slavia Prague have returned to the top of the Czech soccer league. They overcame city rivals Dukla 4:1 on Monday evening to again move two points in front of reigning champions Viktoria Plzeň and bring the 13th round of the season to an end.
Two of Slavia’s goals came from midfielder Miroslav Stoch. The result leaves Slavia seven points ahead of rivals Sparta Prague ahead of a derby clash between the two next weekend.
Prague gears up for weekend of major centenary celebrations
New electric scooters invade Prague’s pavements
“The day I first saw a map of the future Czechoslovakia” – WW1 survivors remember the birth of their new state
Djokovic and Agassi among stars to attend Štěpánek farewell in Prague
Section of key Prague bridge set for demolition