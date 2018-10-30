Slavia return to top of table with win over Dukla

Slavia Prague have returned to the top of the Czech soccer league. They overcame city rivals Dukla 4:1 on Monday evening to again move two points in front of reigning champions Viktoria Plzeň and bring the 13th round of the season to an end.

Two of Slavia’s goals came from midfielder Miroslav Stoch. The result leaves Slavia seven points ahead of rivals Sparta Prague ahead of a derby clash between the two next weekend.