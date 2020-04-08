Slavia Prague to help fellow coronavirus affected football teams

Current football league leaders SK Slavia Prague have announced they will be using some of the money they recently earned through European competitions to support fellow Czech league one and two football teams who have been hit by the ongoing cancellation of sports events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club’s chairman of the board Jaroslav Tvrdík tweeted that Slavia will dedicate 15 percent of its total European competition money earned over the past two seasons and called on other clubs who have taken part in European tournaments to do the same.

The move follows similar initiatives by several German football teams, who have raised EUR 20 million this way.