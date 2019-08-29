Slavia Prague to face Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan

Daniela Lazarová
29-08-2019
Slavia Prague‘s opponents in the Champions’ League group will be Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan.

The group stage clashes of the UEFA competition were traditionally decided in a closely-watched draw in Monaco on Thursday evening.

Slavia Prague have qualified for the Champions League for the second time ever.

 
 
 
