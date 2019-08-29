Slavia Prague to face Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan

Slavia Prague‘s opponents in the Champions’ League group will be Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan.
The group stage clashes of the UEFA competition were traditionally decided in a closely-watched draw in Monaco on Thursday evening.
Slavia Prague have qualified for the Champions League for the second time ever.
