Slavia Prague striker Milan Škoda to play for Turkey’s Gençlerbirligi

Slavia Prague striker Milan Škoda has agreed to sign a 1.5 year contract with the Turkish side Gençlerbirligi if he passes a medical check, the Czech News Agency reported citing his agent Jiří Stejskal.

The 33-year-old Škoda, who moved to Slavia from fellow Prague rivals Bohemians 1905, is the most prolific scorer in the team’s new era history. However, he has been scarcely used in the squad this season and Slavia allowed him to negotiate with other teams regarding a new contract.