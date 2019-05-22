Slavia Prague face Baník Ostrava in battle for Czech football cup

Football clubs Slavia Prague and Baník Ostrava face each other on Wednesday evening in the Czech Cup soccer final, known as the MOL Cup, in the Moravian city of Olomouc.

Slavia, this year’s First League champions, have won the cup four times. Baník Ostrava have won the competition only once before – in Olomouc, in the year 2005.

A Baník victory would also see the Moravian-Silesian club qualify for the preliminary round of next season’s Europa League.