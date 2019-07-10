Slavia Prague defender Simon Deli to join Belgian club Brugge

Brian Kenety
10-07-2019
Ivory Coast international Simon Deli is reportedly leaving Slavia Prague for FC Brugge next season.

According to press reports, the Belgian team will pay around 2.5 million euros for the 27-year-old defender.

Deli has twice won the championship title with Slavia Prague and the Czech Cup. He was also a regular player for his club in the Europa League quarter-finals this year.

