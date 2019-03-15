Slavia Prague advance to Europa League quarter-finals

In football, Slavia Prague has advanced to the quarter-finals of the Europa League after knocking out five-time winner Sevilla in front of the home crowd on Thursday night.
The Czechs came from behind in extra time to win the second leg 4-3 and progress into the quarter-finals with a 6-5 aggregate victory.
Slavia Prague reached this stage of the competition for the first time in 19 years. The draw for the quarter-finals will be held on Friday afternoon.
