Slavia Prague advance to Europa League quarter-finals

Ruth Fraňková
15-03-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

In football, Slavia Prague has advanced to the quarter-finals of the Europa League after knocking out five-time winner Sevilla in front of the home crowd on Thursday night.

The Czechs came from behind in extra time to win the second leg 4-3 and progress into the quarter-finals with a 6-5 aggregate victory.

Slavia Prague reached this stage of the competition for the first time in 19 years. The draw for the quarter-finals will be held on Friday afternoon.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 