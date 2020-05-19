Broadcast Archive

Slavia player tests positive for Covid-19 days before league restart

Ian Willoughby
19-05-2020
A player at Slavia Prague football club has tested positive for Covid-19, a club official announced. Slavia, who are reigning Czech champions, were due to play a warm-up game against Jihlava on Tuesday but it has now been cancelled.

Slavia will now await instructions from state hygiene officials. Under a plan to restart the domestic league, such officials can put a single player in quarantine or order an entire squad to stay home.

Top flight club Mladá Boleslav also have one player with Covid-19. The Czech top division is due to restart this coming Saturday, with Slavia due to face Mladá Boleslav three days later.

 
 
 
 
