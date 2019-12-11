Slavia loses 1:2 to Dortmund in its last Champions’ League game this season

Slavia Prague lost 1:2 against German side Borussia Dortmund in Tuesday’s last round of Champions’ League group stage matches. Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho put the home team in the lead in the 10th minute, but Slavia’s Tomáš Souček managed to equalise just before the end of the first half. Despite chances, Slavia was not able to put another goal in the net and Julian Brandt scored the winner for Dortmund in the 61st minute.

Slavia finished bottom in the table, five points behind third placed Inter Milan, losing four games and drawing two. However, the Czech team’s performance has been viewed by many Slavia fans as dignified in view of the elite teams the Prague side had to face. Meanwhile, Dortmund’s victory means the team has qualified for the knockout phase along with Barcelona.