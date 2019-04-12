Slavia loses 1:0 to Chelsea in Prague after strong performance

Slavia Prague lost 1:0 in their home game to Chelsea in Thursday’s first-leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. The Czech team, which is currently in high-form, held the score level for most of the game. It was only in the 86th minute that Chelsea wing-back Marco Alonso managed to score what would end up being the only goal of the game, securing Chelsea a hard-fought win away from home.

Both Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri and British newspapers praised the aggressiveness of the Czech team, which made the away team’s defence sweat.

In Thursday’s second leg, Slavia will have to score at least one goal at Stamford Bridge in order to have any hope of advancing into the semi-finals.