Slavia in good position to reach Champions League after win at Cluj

Ian Willoughby
21-08-2019
Slavia Prague have put themselves in a good position to reach the Champions League group stage after beating Romanian side Cluj 1:0 away in the first leg of their final qualifying round tie. The Czech side’s goal came from Lukáš Masopust in the first half, while in the second goalkeeper Ondřej Kolář saved a penalty and the hosts hit the woodwork. The second leg takes place in Prague next Wednesday.

 
 
 
