Slavia face Cluj for place in Champions League

Slavia Prague will face the Romanian side Cluj in the Czech capital on Wednesday night with a lucrative place in the group stage of football’s Champions League at stake. Slavia can reach Europe’s top club competition even if the game ends in a draw, thanks to a valuable 1:0 away victory in the first leg of the qualifying tie last week.

However, coach Jindřich Trpišovský says the Czech league champions cannot afford to play for a draw and most go for victory at their Eden stadium.