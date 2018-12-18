Slavia enter winter break with four-point advantage

Slavia Prague go into the winter break in Czech soccer’s top flight with a four-point lead. They extended their lead over second-placed Viktoria Plzeň with a 2:0 away win over Jablonec on Monday evening in the final game of the 19th round. Jablonec had defeated Slavia in the capital earlier in the season.

The next round of the Czech first division takes place on February 9. Slavia last lifted the title the season before last.