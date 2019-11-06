Slavia draw with Barcelona at Camp Nou in Champions League

Slavia Prague drew 0:0 with Barcelona away on Tuesday night in the Champions League. The hosts’ captain Lionel Messi hit the post with a shot in the first half and the Czech side’s goalkeeper Ondřej Kolář kept out a number of other chances.
The result leaves Slavia on two points at the bottom of their group. The Czech league champions will welcome Inter Milan in their next outing in the competition in a fortnight’s time before facing Borussia Dortmund in their final group game on December 10.
