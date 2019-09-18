Slavia draw 1:1 with Inter Milan in Champions League

Slavia Prague drew 1:1 away with Inter Milan in their first group stage game of football’s Champions League on Tuesday night. The Czech side opened the scoring through Peter Olayinka on the 63rd minute. They were on the verge of a major upset before Inter’s Nicolo Barella equalised in time added on.

Slavia’s next game in the top European club competition is at home to Borussia Dortmund in a fortnight’s time. After that they visit the remaining team in the group, Barcelona.