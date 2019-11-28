Slavia doomed to last place in group after losing 1:3 to Inter Milan in close home game

The Czech football team Slavia Prague lost 1:3 to Inter Milan at the Sinobo Stadium in Prague on Wednesday evening. With third placed Dortmund now five points ahead of the Czech team, the loss means that Slavia is doomed to finish last in the group and not qualify for the spring Europa League.

The game saw Inter take the lead in the 19. minute, but Slavia's Tomáš Souček equalised from a penalty before half time. A deflected shot by Lukáš Masopust in the second half could have seen Slavia go into the lead, but goalkeeper Samir Handanović managed to push the shot out for a corner. Goals by Inter's Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez then sealed the result for the away side in the last 10 minutes.