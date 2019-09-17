Slavia boss eyes third spot as Champions League campaign starts at Inter

Slavia Prague are preparing to play their first Champions League game in 12 years, away against Inter Milan, on Tuesday night. Slavia have a tough group that also features Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund and their manager, Jindřich Trpišovský, says the club’s aim will be to still be in European competition after Christmas.
To achieve that the Czech title-holders would need to come at least third in the group, a result that would give them a place in the knock-out stages of the second-tier Europa League.
This is only the second time Slavia have reached the Champions League.
Czech Ambassador to Ethiopia Pavel Mikeš: ‘If you wait long enough, an egg will walk on two legs’
New debate erupts over use of -ová suffix in Czech female surnames
The Czechoslovak occultist plot to kill Hitler by magic
Archaeologists find unique grave of Roman era warlord in Uherský Brod
Czech companies struggling with labour shortage