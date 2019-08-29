Slavia beats Cluj and secures spot in Champions League

Slavia Prague has secured a spot in the group stage of the Champions League after beating Romanian side Cluj 1:0 in the second leg of the play-offs. Slavia’s opponents will be decided at a draw on Thursday evening in Monaco. The team has also secured a CZK 393 million for making it into the group stages.

Slavia won the previous leg in Cluj 1:0 and although the first half-hour of the game saw chances on both sides, the Czech team eventually became more dominant in the second half. The only goal of the game was then scored in the 66 minute when Slavia defender Jan Bořil scored with a hard shot in the penalty area.

It is only the second time in history that the Prague team has managed to advance into the group stages of Europe’s most prestigious tournament.