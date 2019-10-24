Broadcast Archive

Slavia beaten 2:1 by Barcelona in Group F Champions League match

Daniela Lazarová
24-10-2019
Barcelona beat Slavia Prague 2-1 in a Group F Champions League match on home ground on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring after just three minutes, but left-back Jan Boril evened the score five minutes after half-time giving Slavia reason to hope.

Despite Slavia’s spirited performance they missed several fine opportunities and in the 57th minute Slavia winger Peter Olayinka deflected a Luis Suarez close-range shot into his own net, sealing Barcelon’s victory.

Barcelona top Group F with seven points from three games. Slavia are at the bottom with a single point.

 
