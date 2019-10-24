Slavia beaten 2:1 by Barcelona in Group F Champions League match

Barcelona beat Slavia Prague 2-1 in a Group F Champions League match on home ground on Wednesday.
Lionel Messi opened the scoring after just three minutes, but left-back Jan Boril evened the score five minutes after half-time giving Slavia reason to hope.
Despite Slavia’s spirited performance they missed several fine opportunities and in the 57th minute Slavia winger Peter Olayinka deflected a Luis Suarez close-range shot into his own net, sealing Barcelon’s victory.
Barcelona top Group F with seven points from three games. Slavia are at the bottom with a single point.
Olga Lomová: Western misconceptions could let China export much of its system and ultimately contribute to our enslavement
Hitler no ‘gentleman’, but court rules Czech state need not apologize for president’s claim Ferdinand Peroutka said so
Bertha von Suttner – Prague-born peace campaigner whose ideas on cooperation and disarmament continue to have lasting effect
Czechia now ahead of Spain in GDP per capita, but still below EU average
Prague City Hall terminates memorandum with e-scooter operator Lime
Czech agencies smash spy ring operated by “very aggressive” Russians
More than a third of over 40s believes their lives were better under communism, study shows
Rare Terezín concentration camp artefacts found in attic of private home