Slavia beat Teplice 5:1 to maintain perfect start

Reigning Czech football champions Slavia Prague maintained their perfect start to the new season by sailing past Teplice 5:1 away in the second round. Teplice were reduced to 10 men for almost 45 minutes of Sunday evening’s game after Jakub Mareš was sent off.
Viktoria Plzeň and Opava also have six points from two outings after beating Liberec and Příbram, respectively, at the weekend.
