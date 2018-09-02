Slavia beat Plzeň 4:0 and move to top of table

Ian Willoughby
02-09-2018
Slavia Prague have replaced Viktoria Plzeň at the top of the Czech soccer league after a 4:0 victory over reigning champions in the capital. In a dramatic game the hosts opened the scoring after just three minutes through Souček and were awarded two penalties, converting one. The visitors had defender Hubník sent off five minutes before half-time.

Previously Plzeň had taken the maximum points in the opening six round of the league and Slavia are only in front of them on goal difference.

