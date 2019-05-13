Slavia beat Plzeň 3:1 to close in on title

Ian Willoughby
13-05-2019
Slavia Prague took a major step toward winning the Czech football league by beating their nearest rivals Viktoria Plzeň on Sunday evening. The Prague side’s 3:1 victory leaves them five points ahead of Plzeň. All the game’s goals came after the 80-minute mark.

The match was part of a new “superstructure” in which the top, middle and bottom groups of clubs at the end of the regular season face one another in a round robin system. Sunday’s game was regarded as the toughest test for Slavia, who finished first after 30 rounds.

 
 
