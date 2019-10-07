Slav Epic to be shown in Moravský Krumlov for five years

The Prague City Council has approved the loan of the famous Slav Epic cycle of paintings by Art Nouveau painter Alphonse Mucha to Moravský Krumlov for a period of five years.

The city of Moravský Krumlov, which was in charge of the cycle of 20 outsize paintings from the 1950s to 2010, has said it can ready them for a public exhibition within a matter of months.

The two cities have disputed the right to house the famous paintings since 2010, when they were moved to Prague, despite the fact that the city is still looking for a permanent exhibition site for them.

The paintings were also at the centre of a drawn-out ownership dispute with the painter’s grandson John Mucha, but last year the Prague Municipal Court definitively ruled that they rightly belong to Prague to whom the painter donated them in 1928.