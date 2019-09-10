Škoda’s new Citigio to be cheapest electric car on Czech market

Škoda Auto’s first electric car, the Citigio, is set to become the cheapest vehicle of its kind on the Czech market. The Czech-based automaker presented the Citigo at a car show in Frankfurt on Tuesday. It will go on sale at the start of 2020 at a cost of CZK 429,000 in the Czech Republic.
The first 500 buyers of the Citigo will receive free electricity from a public network of CEZ charging stations for a period of one year.
