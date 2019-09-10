Škoda’s new Citigio to be cheapest electric car on Czech market

Ian Willoughby
10-09-2019
Škoda Auto’s first electric car, the Citigio, is set to become the cheapest vehicle of its kind on the Czech market. The Czech-based automaker presented the Citigo at a car show in Frankfurt on Tuesday. It will go on sale at the start of 2020 at a cost of CZK 429,000 in the Czech Republic.

The first 500 buyers of the Citigo will receive free electricity from a public network of CEZ charging stations for a period of one year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
