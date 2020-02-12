Škoda unveils Enyaq - its first electricity powered SUV

Czech car manufacturer Škoda Auto has announced the name of its first all-electric car – Enyaq – which is currently in development and should be put on the market by the end of 2022. According to Škoda’s press release the word is a combination of the Irish word Enya, which means “source of life”, and the typical last letter of its SUV models – Q.
The company’s sales and marketing lead Alain Favey says that Škoda is aiming for the most popular segment – SUV’s – in order to extend eMobility among the largest possible group of consumers.
Czech company develops “revolutionary” facemask that could help limit spread of coronavirus
Prague WHO chief: The worst aspect of the coronavirus? The panic surrounding it
Czech Republic bracing for wind storm Sabine
Increasing numbers of British expats become Czech citizens in light of Brexit
Wind storm Sabine hits Czech Republic