Škoda unveils Enyaq - its first electricity powered SUV

Czech car manufacturer Škoda Auto has announced the name of its first all-electric car – Enyaq – which is currently in development and should be put on the market by the end of 2022. According to Škoda’s press release the word is a combination of the Irish word Enya, which means “source of life”, and the typical last letter of its SUV models – Q.

The company’s sales and marketing lead Alain Favey says that Škoda is aiming for the most popular segment – SUV’s – in order to extend eMobility among the largest possible group of consumers.