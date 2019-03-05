Skoda unveils ambitious plans ahead of Geneva Motor Show

Car maker Skoda Auto will unveil more than thirty new models by 2022, at least ten of them electric-powered, company chair Bernhard Maier said ahead of the Geneva Motor Show.

The first electric-powered models are to appear on the market this year, the Superb plug-in hybrid model and Citigo.

Skoda will unveil its latest model – the Skoda Kamiq - at the Geneva Motor Show which take place from 5 to 17 March. The brand’s third and smallest SUV is expected to hit the market in autumn this year.

In 2018 Skoda produced 886,100 vehicles, a 3.3 percent growth year-on-year and a new production record for the company.