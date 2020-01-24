Skoda production in Czech plants up by 2.2 percent year-on-year

The car maker Skoda produced 910,000 vehicles in its three Czech plants in 2019, which represents a year-on-year increase of 2.25 percent, according to an annual report sent to the ctk news agency.

Overall production was down by 0.9 percent due to a drop in demand on Chinese and Indian markets.

The company’s three Czech plants are in Mladá Boleslav, which manufactured 590,000 cars last year, half of which were the popular Octavias, as well as the Fabia, Scala, Kamiq a Karoq; in Kvasinky which specializes in SUVs and in Vrchlabí which produces car components.