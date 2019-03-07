Škoda extends sponsorship with Tour de France

The Czech car maker Škoda Auto has extended its sponsorship deal with Tour de France organiser A.S.O. until 2023. The deal was signed at the Geneva Motor Show on Wednesday.

The cooperation will include not only Tour de France but also other cycling races, such as the La Vuelta or Paris-Roubaix. The Czech automobile became the Tour’s official partner and car supplier in 2004 when they signed a four-year contract.