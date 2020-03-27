Škoda extends halt on manufacturing until mid-April

The Czech Republic's chief car manufacturer Škoda Auto has announced it will prolong its halt on manufacturing until April 14 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Originally, production was supposed to restart from April 6.

In a letter signed by Škoda CEO Bernhard Meier, the manufacturer says that the move is a reaction to low demand caused by the closure of sales facilities in the Czech Republic and across many other European states.

Employees have been receiving 70 percent of their normal salaries since March 18 as compensation. Next week the sum is to be lifted up to 75 percent.