Škoda extends halt on car manufacturing to end of April

Tom McEnchroe
08-04-2020
Car manufacturer Škoda Auto has decided to extend the production halt within its three Czech factories to at least April 27, the company leadership informed on Wednesday.

Škoda has halted production of its cars in Czech Republic since March 18 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Originally supposed to last until early April, the halt on manufacturing has since had to be extended twice.

, caused by the ongoing coronavirus crisis, to the end of April.

 
 
