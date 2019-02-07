Škoda Auto wins 780 million car tender

Car-maker Škoda Auto has won a 780 million crown tender announced by the Ministry of Finance to provide passenger cars to various state institutions. The car manufacturer will provide over 1,370 vehicles to 10 ministries and subsidiary organisations. The Czech Republic’s prison service has already received 30 Škoda Octavia models.
Škoda Auto had also won a 250 million tender to provide 4x4 drive passenger cars to the police, but the tender was cancelled by the country’s anti-monopoly office, which claimed its requirements unfairly favoured the Czech car-maker Auto against other bidders.
