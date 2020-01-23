Škoda Auto unions fear Fabia production may partly move to Seat

Škoda Auto unions fear partial production of the Fabia model could shift to Seat, a Spanish subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group, with the departure of that company’s CEO, Luca de Meo.

Production of the Superb model in the Czech Republic is also still in jeopardy, Škoda trade union head Jaroslav Povšík is quoted as in the union weekly, saying it may move to Turkey.

Škoda Auto is the biggest Czech car producer and country’s top exporter. It raised its domestic production by 2.5 percent to 670,156 cars in the first nine months of 2019.