Škoda Auto starts 3D printing of high-grade respirators using ČTU model

Škoda Auto, in cooperation with the Czech Technical University (ČTU), has started producing high-grade respirators using industrial 3D printers. The carmaker said via Twitter it is now producing 60 pieces a day.

The respirators were developed by a team of researchers at the ČTU’S Institute of Computer Science, Robotics and Cybernetics (CIIRC).

They are reusable, save filter material and as effective as the highest standard respirators now available on the Czech market (FFP3).