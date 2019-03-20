Škoda Auto sold record 1.254 mn cars last year

Czech carmaker Škoda Auto announced on Wednesday it sold a record 1.254 million vehicles last year, up 4.4 percent in annual terms.

Sales revenue also increased by 4.4 percent compared to the previous year and achieved the best result in its history.

Unconsolidated profit after tax fell 9 percent to CZK 28.89 billion, a drop the Volkswagen Group unit attributed in part to a 22 percent increase in investments into tangible assets last year.

Škoda Auto, the top Czech exporter, invested more than 500 million euros directly in plants and facilities in the Czech Republic in 2018.