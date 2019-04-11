Škoda Auto sees slight drop in sales in first quarter of 2019

Czech car maker Škoda Auto sold 307,600 cars in the first quarter of 2019, which is 2.9 percent less than in the same period last year. The drop in sales is mainly caused by a decline in demand on the Chinese market.

At the same time, the company increased its global market share by 3.3 percent over the same period, recording particularly strong growth in Western Europe and Russia. Škoda expects to increase sales again with its latest model Scala ready to hit the market later this month.