Skoda Auto renews production in all three plants

The car maker Skoda Auto has renewed production in all three of its plants located in Mladá Boleslav, Kvasiny and Vrchlabí, company board member Bohdan Vojnar told the ctk news agency on Monday.

The plants are operating on two instead of the usual three shifts in order to leave time for the strict hygiene measures that need to be taken between shifts.

The car makers 2,500 Polish workers will not be able to return to work for the time being. Skoda Auto stopped production on March 18.