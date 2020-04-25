Škoda Auto: Production to restart in Czech Republic starting April 27

Czech car manufacturer Škoda Auto has announced that after more than a month of suspended manufacturing it will resume production from Monday, April 27.

This will be done while maintaining around 80 individual precautions that have been defined in cooperation with its social partner KOVO Union to keep its workforce healthy and to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The safety measures include the wearing of face masks, which will be provided by Škoda, and the regular disinfecting of company premises.

The safety measures will gradually be reduced in three stages. Their precise timing will depend on the development of the coronavirus crisis.