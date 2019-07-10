Škoda Auto orders down 4.9 pct due to flagging Chinese sales

Škoda Auto delivered 620,900 cars to customers in the first half of the year, down 4.9 percent year on year.
The main factor was a drop of about a quarter in sales in China, the Volkswagen Group subsidiary said.
In the second half of 2019, the carmaker, which is the nation’s biggest exporter, expects to make up the difference thanks to demand for its new Scala and Kamiq models.
