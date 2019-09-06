Škoda Auto launches production of high-voltage batteries for e-cars

Czech car-maker Škoda Auto has manufactured the first production components for VW electric cars. The high-voltage batteries will be used for plug in hybrids based on Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform.

The battery packs will be used for instance in the Škoda Superb iV. Production of this model is due to be launched at the Kvasiny plant in September.

The company invested over 25 million euros in the production lines for high-voltage batteries. The initial output of 150,000 units per year should be further increased in the following years.