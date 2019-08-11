Skirmish in Kutná Hora leaves FC Viktoria Plzeň fan dead

A fan of the football club Victoria Plzeň has died following a skirmish in a pub in Kutná Hora. The man died of his injuries on Friday at a hospital in Prague.
Police say they have identified a suspect in the death of the 36-year-old Plzeň supporter and have filed a motion for his arrest.
The suspect is allegedly a regular at the Kutná Hora pub, where the deceased had been watching his team play a televised away game against a Belgian club.
It is unclear whether football featured in the clash between the two men.
