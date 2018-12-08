Skiing season launched in Špindlerův Mlýn

Ruth Fraňková
08-12-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Skiing season was launched in the country’s biggest ski centre in Špindlerův Mlýn in the Krkonoše Mountains on Saturday. According to ski-operators, there are around 40 centimeters of artificial snow on the slopes. Several ski centers around the country have been open since last weekend. The cross-country ski trails in the country remain closed due to lack of snow.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 