Skiing season launched in Špindlerův Mlýn

Skiing season was launched in the country’s biggest ski centre in Špindlerův Mlýn in the Krkonoše Mountains on Saturday. According to ski-operators, there are around 40 centimeters of artificial snow on the slopes. Several ski centers around the country have been open since last weekend. The cross-country ski trails in the country remain closed due to lack of snow.
Number of foreign workers in Czech Republic increases to over half a million
Prague Christmas markets expected to attract thousands of tourists
“Paneláks” – home for many Czechs, but what does the future hold?
Czech purchasing power rising with GDP growth, firming koruna
Old Town Hall tower vantage point for biggest ever photograph of Prague