Ski season launched in Czechia

The Czech skiing season has started in most parts of the country, despite lack of natural snow. According to ski-operators, there are between 30 and 40 centimetres of artificial snow on the slopes.

Ski centres opened in the country’s highest mountains, the Krkonoše, in north Bohemia, as well as in the Jeseníky and Beskydy in the north-east of the country.

The Czech Republic’s cross-country ski trails remain closed due to poor ski conditions.