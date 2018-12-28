Ski resorts filling up for New Year celebrations

Czech ski resorts are in operation despite the thaw, offering visitors good conditions for both cross-country and downhill skiing, the CTK news agency reported on Friday.

Thanks to both natural and artificial snow most ski tracks are covered by around 70 cms of snow and resorts are quickly filling up for the New Year celebrations.

The biggest Czech ski resort at Spindleruv Mlyn and the well-known Černá hora and Pec pod Sněžkou in the Krkonoše Mountains offer visitors tens of kilometres of maintained trails and numerous side activities for children.