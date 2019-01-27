Skating season starts at Lake Lipno

The skating season officially opened at Lake Lipno in South Bohemia this weekend, Czech Radio reported. Lake Lipno, which covers a territory of 4870 hectares and is the biggest man-made lake in the Czech Republic, boasts the longest natural ice-skating track in the country – the circuit is four kilometres long and 10 metres wide.

The track opens when the lake freezes over and the ice is thick enough to allow mass skating. Presently it is reported to be over 18 cm thick.