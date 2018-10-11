Sixth edition of Signal festival of light kicks off on Thursday

The annual Signal festival of light gets underway in Prague on Thursday night. Over the next four days, the festival will offer site-specific installations, video mapping on historical buildings and other events around the city.

The common theme of the festival’s sixth edition will be the centenary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia. Around half a million people are expected to attend.

The festival will be launched on Prague’s Karlín Square with a video mapping show by French visual artist Romain Tardy.