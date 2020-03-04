Sixth case of coronavirus in Czech Republic officially confirmed

A mother of two from Prague 6 has tested positive for the presence of the coronavirus known as COVID-19. She was transefered to Prague's Na Bulovce hospital after taking a private test which showed she was positive for presence of the virus. On Wednesday afternoon Deputy Health Minister Roman Prymula confirmed to news site denikn.cz that her tests are indeed positive. This after they were re-evaluated by the National Reference Laboratory of the National Institute of Public Health. It is the sixth COVID-19 case in the country.

Pupils from the Antonín Čermák Primary School, where both of the woman’s children attended school, have been placed under home quarantine. The family had been on holiday to Italy last week in an area which was not designated as high risk

Prague 6’s Councillor for Schooling and Education Marie Kubíková told the Czech News Agency that the municipality has recommended to all of its schools that they cancel public events.