The sixth annual Aussie and Kiwi Film Fest gets underway in Prague on Friday night at Prague’s Lucerna theatre with a screening of the comedy drama ‘Ladies in Black.’
The festival, which this year focuses on the theme of freedom, will offer movie screenings and accompanying events, including an exhibition of photographs by Jiří Jírů called ‘Havel in New Zealand’ and a discussion at the Václav Havel Library about Czechoslovak emigration to Australia and New Zealand. The Aussie and Kiwi Film Fest will run until November 6.
Olga Lomová: Western misconceptions could let China export much of its system and ultimately contribute to our enslavement
Hitler no ‘gentleman’, but court rules Czech state need not apologize for president’s claim Ferdinand Peroutka said so
Bertha von Suttner – Prague-born peace campaigner whose ideas on cooperation and disarmament continue to have lasting effect
Czech agencies smash spy ring operated by “very aggressive” Russians
Prague City Hall terminates memorandum with e-scooter operator Lime
More than a third of over 40s believes their lives were better under communism, study shows
Cool new spaces aim to keep Prague embankments lively all year round
Growing demand for Czech brew masters as the fame of Czech beer reaches Antarctica