The sixth annual Aussie and Kiwi Film Fest gets underway in Prague on Friday night at Prague’s Lucerna theatre with a screening of the comedy drama ‘Ladies in Black.’

The festival, which this year focuses on the theme of freedom, will offer movie screenings and accompanying events, including an exhibition of photographs by Jiří Jírů called ‘Havel in New Zealand’ and a discussion at the Václav Havel Library about Czechoslovak emigration to Australia and New Zealand. The Aussie and Kiwi Film Fest will run until November 6.