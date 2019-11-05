Sixteen states call in Prague for no reduction in cohesion spending under next EU budget

At a summit in Prague on Tuesday, representatives of 16 European Union states issued a joint declaration calling for no reduction in the amount spent on cohesion policy in the EU budget for the period 2021 to 2027.
The Friends of Cohesion group also demanded an end to all budget rebates – which chiefly benefit states from Western Europe – and for its members to obtain greater flexibility in handling money from EU funds.
The Friends of Cohesion alliance mainly comprises countries from the eastern part of the EU.
On the side lines of the main summit in Prague, Visegrad Four leaders called the EU budget framework for 2021 to 2027 unjust. They said its planned cut in cohesion spending would make worse off states poorer and better off states richer.
