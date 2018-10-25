Six people charged in workforce slavery investigation linked to Czech Republic

British authorities have charged another six people in a case involving a human trafficking and modern slavery network with suspected links to the Czech Republic, the police of the Kent county in the south-east England informed on Thursday.
Two people, both Czech nationals, were charged earlier this year, during a police raid in May in Dover, in which police identified twelve potential victims from the Czech Republic, who were allegedly kept as slaves. The case is due to go on trial in November.
Prague gears up for weekend of major centenary celebrations
New electric scooters invade Prague’s pavements
Aero Vodochody presents new L-39NG military aircraft
Djokovic and Agassi among stars to attend Štěpánek farewell in Prague
An underground tour of Pilsner Urquell, brewers of the world’s first pale lager