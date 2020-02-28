Six Czech tourists will be allowed to leave Tenerife

The six Czechs who were quarantined in a hotel in Tenerife on Monday will be able to leave the island, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš reported following negotiations with the local authorities.
Mr. Babiš said the authorities had agreed with their repatriation on condition they would leave the island immediately.
The six Czech tourists, including a five-year-old-child, were placed in quarantine together with 720 other guests and close to 300 staff members after one of the guests tested positive for coronavirus.
The Czechs claim they could not have been infected since the man was already in hospital when they arrived.
